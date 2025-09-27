Rogue boda boda riders torch an Audi Q5 that hit and killed their colleague near Kenyatta University (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Chaos erupted near Kenyatta University after a group of enraged boda boda riders set ablaze an Audi Q5 moments after it knocked down and killed one of their colleagues.

According to witnesses, the luxury vehicle was involved in a fatal accident with a boda boda rider along the busy Thika Superhighway.

The incident quickly drew scores of fellow riders who, in anger, descended on the car, pelting it with stones before setting it on fire.

Photos from the scene show the high-end SUV engulfed in flames as crowds milled around, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Police officers rushed to the area to restore order and ensure the safety of other road users.

The body of the deceased rider was moved to a nearby mortuary, while the charred shell of the Audi was towed from the scene.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST