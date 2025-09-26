OBINNA bonds with his 5th child whom he sired after a casual encounter during one of his gigs (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Popular comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, is once again the talk of town after proudly bonding with his fifth child, born from a casual encounter he had with a lady during one of his gigs.

The revelation comes just days after Obinna shocked fans by sharing screenshots of a conversation with the child’s mother, who confessed that she had gotten pregnant and even given birth without his knowledge.

According to Obinna, he only learned about the baby after she reached out months later.

Despite the surprise, Obinna appears to have fully embraced fatherhood once again.

Recent photos show him spending quality time with the child, smiling and playing as he introduced the little one to his fans online.

Netizens have been quick to react, with some praising the comedian for stepping up to take responsibility, while others jokingly nicknamed him “Father Abraham”.





The Kenyan DAILY POST