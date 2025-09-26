Former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO’s controversial daughter, THICKY SANDRA’s post about light-skin men sparks reactions!

Friday, September 26, 2025 - Thicky Sandra, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, is once again stirring conversation online, this time with a bold Instagram story that took aim at light-skinned men.
While in London, Sandra posted, “I hate when men think they
cute cause they’re light-skin,” triggering a wave of reactions across social
media.
Known for her outspoken personality and unapologetic style,
Sandra’s comment reignited debate around beauty standards.
In a recent interview, Sandra also surprised fans with her
budget-friendly food choices.
Asked what she eats when cash is tight but appearances
matter, she casually replied, “KFC or McDonald’s - they’re cheap,” leaving the
host visibly stunned.
For Sandra, fast food is her way of staying low-key without
sacrificing her image.
Previously, she made headlines for saying she only eats
ugali made with butter or Blue Band margarine.
And during a live TikTok session, she sparked even more buzz
by declaring she can’t date Kenyan men.
“What did Kenyan men do to you? Nothing,” she said with a
shrug. “They’re just not my type. Like, ew.”
