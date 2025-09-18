Notorious woman duping cab drivers in the leafy suburbs exposed - She disappears without paying (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 18, 2025- A Nairobi cab driver has sounded the alarm after falling victim to a cunning female passenger who vanished without paying her fare.

The driver narrated that he picked up the woman at Eaton Place, behind Village Market, and dropped her off in Kileleshwa.

Upon arrival, she claimed she was stepping out to collect cash for payment and asked the driver to wait.

However, she never returned.

After patiently waiting, the driver later discovered that the woman had blocked his number, leaving him with no way of reaching her.

Shockingly, other drivers have since come forward, revealing that they too have been duped by the same passenger in similar circumstances.

The recurring incidents have sparked outrage among drivers, who say such behavior amounts to outright theft and worsens the already tough conditions they face.

See photos of the suspect.

