Comedian Dr. OFWENEKE calls out firstborns for being strict and quick to anger with siblings







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Comedian and media personality, Dr. Ofweneke, has sparked conversation online after calling out firstborn children for their intense and often harsh approach to sibling relationships.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, Ofweneke questioned why firstborns, despite being loving and generous, are easily angered.

“But firstborns, let us be honest here. Why are we always so angry?”

“Why can’t we just let love happen?” he asked, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster many siblings experience.

One moment, a firstborn is buying gifts and showing care; the next, they’re lashing out with strictness and fury.

Ofweneke urged firstborns to reflect on their behavior, suggesting that the pressure of responsibility shouldn’t come at the expense of warmth and patience.

“Sibling love should be filled with understanding,” he said, “not packaged with unnecessary rage.”

This comes just days after Ofweneke, whose real name is Sande Bush, used his radio show to advise men on personal growth.

On Monday, September 1st, he encouraged men to build their lives before settling down, warning against postponing dreams for marriage.

“Men, stop waiting for marriage to start building yourself,” he said, urging men to pursue their goals, whether buying a car, returning to school, or expanding a business, without delay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST