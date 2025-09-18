Citizen TV host AZEEZAH HASHIM calls on women to normalise spoiling their lovers during ‘take a man on a date’ month







Citizen TV's Azeezah Hashim is leading the charge.

Speaking on a local radio station on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, the media personality urged women to embrace National Take a Man on a Date Month by flipping traditional dating norms and treating their partners to thoughtful, love-filled gestures.

“Men, are you aware that September has been dubbed National Take a Man on a Date Month?”

“You who have someone, me I don’t, so my own plan is just to keep the fire burning,” Azeezah quipped, adding that while she’s currently single, the message is for women in relationships.

She encouraged women to take initiative, plan dates, spoil their lovers, and show appreciation without guilt.

“If you have lovers, take them out on a date. This is a way of encouraging women to spoil their men and flip the traditional dating norms,” she said.

Azeezah also reminded men that they are the prize too, and deserve to be pampered.

“Ladies, the field is yours,” she added.

The unofficial observance, which began in 2014 and gained traction on social media, promotes gender balance in relationships by encouraging women to express affection through action.

Whether it’s a dinner date or a surprise getaway, this month is all about women taking the lead in love.

The Kenyan DAILY POST