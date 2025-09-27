Notorious MPESA fraudsters arrested in Mumias East, over 5, 000 SIM cards recovered (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - In a move to curb the rise of financial crime, law enforcement officers in Mumias East have arrested two key suspects involved in a series of M-Pesa fraud schemes in the area.

The fraudsters, 30-year-old Jonathan Ambwaya Kwini and his 23-year-old accomplice Timothy Siloche Wesonga, were taken into custody during an intelligence-led operation in Bomani Teachers' Estate of Mumias town.

Acting on crucial tips, officers descended on the location where they made a significant recovery.

Among the seized items were a Safaricom Mobicom phone, utilised for the registration of SIM cards, along with an array of devices: four Itel small phones, 70 Airtel SIM cards, 24 Telkom SIM cards, and over 5,000 Safaricom SIM cards.

The haul also included 142 national ID cards belonging to various individuals, painting a picture of the suspects' extensive operation.

Both Kwini and Wesonga have since been escorted, along with the incriminating evidence, to Kakamega Police Station.

They are set to join a roster of other suspects and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST