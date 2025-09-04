4 police officers arrested for being behind illegal arms and ammunition trade (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Detectives from the Operations Support Unit have arrested four law enforcement officers suspected of being behind an illegal arms and ammunition trade that has contributed to insecurity and violence in various parts of the country.

The four officers; Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Ekidor Lotira Charles (based in Turkana), Corporal Isaac Kipngetich (attached to Turkana County Police Headquarters), Police Constable Ileli Cyrus Kisamwa (an armorer at the Central Firearms Stores in Industrial Area), and Constable Samson Muriithi Mutongu (a storeman also based in Industrial Area) have been under investigation for some time due to their suspected involvement in the illegal trade of firearms and ammunition.

Their arrest follows days of detailed profiling, surveillance, and forensic investigations by the OSU team.

The breakthrough came when Cpl Kipngetich was caught pants down after receiving a consignment of 1,000 rounds of ammunition from Constables Ileli and Mutongu, which was intended for ASP Ekidor Lotira.

Acting on additional intelligence, detectives later arrested Constable Mutongu, who was found in possession of 19 assorted firearm magazines, firing pins, cleaning kits, and three spent 9mm cartridges.

Constable Ileli was also arrested while in possession of a Remington Rand Model 1911 pistol and two Ceska pistol firing pins.

All four suspects have been processed for arraignment on Monday, 29th September 2025.

The National Police Service has vowed to pursue anyone who betrays public trust by fueling violence through the illegal arms trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST