Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Notorious Lamu beach
playboy, Omar Lali, who first shot to fame following the tragic death of
Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai, has once again resurfaced in a viral
TikTok clip.
The video shows Lali enjoying a breezy evening by the beach
in the company of a female companion.
His trademark coastal charm and relaxed demeanor were on
full display, sparking cheeky reactions from netizens who joked that he has not
lost his touch.
Lali became a household name after his controversial
relationship with Tecra Muigai, daughter of Senator Tabitha Karanja, who died
in 2020 under circumstances that remain contested.
The Keroche family has since been vocal in their pursuit of
justice for their late daughter.
Despite the cloud of controversy that continues to surround
him, Lali has remained a popular figure at the Coast, often linked to tales of
romance.
Persistent rumors claim that he allegedly uses charms to
lure women who visit Lamu for holiday.
Watch the video.
Notorious Lamu beach playboy, OMAR LALI, resurfaces in a viral tiktok video with a female companion as the Keroche family still seek justice for TECRA pic.twitter.com/J20FqJug0t— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2025
