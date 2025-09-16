





Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Notorious Lamu beach playboy, Omar Lali, who first shot to fame following the tragic death of Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai, has once again resurfaced in a viral TikTok clip.

The video shows Lali enjoying a breezy evening by the beach in the company of a female companion.

His trademark coastal charm and relaxed demeanor were on full display, sparking cheeky reactions from netizens who joked that he has not lost his touch.

Lali became a household name after his controversial relationship with Tecra Muigai, daughter of Senator Tabitha Karanja, who died in 2020 under circumstances that remain contested.

The Keroche family has since been vocal in their pursuit of justice for their late daughter.

Despite the cloud of controversy that continues to surround him, Lali has remained a popular figure at the Coast, often linked to tales of romance.

Persistent rumors claim that he allegedly uses charms to lure women who visit Lamu for holiday.

Watch the video.

Notorious Lamu beach playboy, OMAR LALI, resurfaces in a viral tiktok video with a female companion as the Keroche family still seek justice for TECRA pic.twitter.com/J20FqJug0t — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2025

