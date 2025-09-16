Hustle is real! Ugandan LADIES captured hawking ‘mechi’ at Pattaya Beach in Thailand (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - A video has emerged showing a group of Ugandan girls openly hustling at Pattaya Beach in Thailand, leaving social media buzzing.

In the video, the young women are seen parading themselves at the famous beach, hoping to cash in on tourists.

Their bold display has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with them over the tough economic times that push many into such hustles, while others criticized the trend as damaging to Uganda’s image abroad.

The incident sheds light on the growing number of East African women seeking opportunities overseas, only to end up doing ‘dirty jobs’ in popular tourist destinations like Pattaya.

Ugandan LADIES captured hawking at Pattaya Beach in Thailand pic.twitter.com/xHi71zubnX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST