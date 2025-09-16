I have turned down ten marriage proposals this year alone because the men couldn’t afford my lifestyle - LADY’s bold confession sparks reactions!

Tuesday, September
16, 2025 - Nigerian businesswoman Anthonia Umerah has stirred online debate
after boldly declaring that she turned down ten marriage proposals in 2025 - all
because the suitors couldn’t meet her financial expectations.
In a candid post, she wrote, “Not because they are bad, but
because they don’t have money for marriage responsibilities and the lifestyle I
want to maintain.”
She insists that being a good man isn’t enough - without
financial stability, marriage is off the table.
“Husband is not scarce. Men who have money are not enough,”
she added.
Her unapologetic stance has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her honesty and others questioning her priorities.
