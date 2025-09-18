No time for men! Video of cheeky Slay Queens having a good time in a city club sparks reactions (WATCH)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - A video of Nairobi slay queens having a good time in an entertainment joint shared online has left netizens talking.

In the viral video, the two slay queens are captured, lost in their world, enjoying the music.

However, their chemistry and crazy antics have left netizens wondering if they were more than just friends having a good time.

Some netizens are joking that the lady in white outfit can give most men a run for their money if her energy is anything to go by.

Watch the video below

No time for men! pic.twitter.com/0A5qYmhaId — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 19, 2025

