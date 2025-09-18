Viral video of Chinese women publicly admiring a curvy African LADY sparks reactions (WATCH)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - A viral video featuring two elderly Chinese women admiring a curvy African woman has stirred mixed reactions online.

In the clip, the women are seen gazing in awe at the lady’s hourglass figure, even reaching out to touch her, seemingly to confirm its authenticity.

The African woman, visibly flattered, played along with grace.

However, the moment has divided netizens.

Some criticized the interaction as uncomfortable and bordering on negative profiling, arguing that the woman may have felt pressured to comply due to being in a foreign country.

Others defended the women’s actions, suggesting it was innocent curiosity - perhaps they had never encountered such body types before.

Chinese women showing love to an African woman’s body.❤️💯🤭🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9DP50dWQ7 — ®️ELE (@ReleGlo) September 18, 2025

