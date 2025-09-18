“I’d rather be single than date a man who can’t provide for me” - LADY sparks debate with bold confession about dating!







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - A popular Nigerian content creator Precious Ozioma, better known as Ugegbe Oyibo, has ignited a heated conversation online after boldly declaring that she’d rather stay single than be with a man who doesn’t provide.

“Call me a gold digger, but it’s better to remain single than to be with a man who doesn’t provide for me.”

“The way I’m hustling is okay for me,” she posted on Facebook.

Her unapologetic stance drew mixed reactions.

Some netizens rallied behind her, echoing the popular phrase “no romance without finance,” while others criticized her for promoting what they called transactional love.





