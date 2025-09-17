Nairobi’s Next Governor? BABU OWINO surges past SAKAJA in Nairobi’s 2027 battle in new poll







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has emerged as the leading contender in the race for Nairobi Governor ahead of the 2027 elections, according to a new survey by ISS Africa.

The poll, conducted across all 17 constituencies in Nairobi, shows Owino commanding 28.1% support, outpacing incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja, who trails at 16.4%.

The survey, which interviewed 1,063 voters using a multi-stage random sampling method, suggests a generational shift in Nairobi’s political landscape.

Owino’s popularity is strongest among Gen-Z voters aged 18–24, with 62% indicating they would vote for him.

He also enjoys significant backing from Eastlands residents, particularly those aged 25–32.

Former KEMSA chair Irungu Nyakera is also gaining traction, polling at 19.2%, slightly ahead of Sakaja.

Embakasi North MP, James Gakuya, garnered 11.2%, mostly from his home constituency.

Owino, who recently aligned with a youthful political outfit dubbed Kenya Moja, has declared his intention to run for Governor, with or without endorsement from his party, ODM.

Meanwhile, Sakaja faces mounting political pressure following a failed impeachment attempt by Nairobi MCAs over alleged unfulfilled promises.

He defended his record, citing delays in bursary allocations due to a county-wide ban.

Despite the setback, Sakaja claims his administration has disbursed Ksh1.6 billion in bursaries over three years, compared to Ksh3 billion under previous regimes.

The report underscores shifting voter dynamics and rising youth influence in Nairobi’s evolving political scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST