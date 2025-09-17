KENYATTA family owned Mediamax staffer, RUFAS MBUTHIA, attempts to take his own life and blames CEO KEN NGARUIYA for his woes in a chilling note







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - A staff member at Mediamax Limited, the Kenyatta family-owned media company, is fighting for his life after a tragic suicide attempt.

The employee, identified as Rufus Mbuthia, reportedly left behind a chilling suicide note in which he blamed Mediamax CEO Ken Ngaruiya for his woes.

In the note, Mbuthia accused Ngaruiya of frustrating him and pushing him into depression, claiming that the work environment had become unbearable.

He was rushed to Avenue Hospital in Nairobi, where he is currently admitted in critical condition.

Medical sources say doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize him.

Insiders reveal that Mediamax staff have gone for months without pay, with the situation driving some into depression and financial despair.

The company recently retrenched over 90% of its workforce, citing dwindling revenues and digital disruption, leaving the few remaining employees struggling to cope.

