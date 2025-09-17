KENYATTA family owned Mediamax staffer, RUFAS MBUTHIA, attempts to take his own life and blames CEO KEN NGARUIYA for his woes in a chilling note

Wednesday, September 17, 2025
- A
staff member at Mediamax
Limited, the
Kenyatta family-owned media company, is fighting for his life after a tragic
suicide attempt.
The employee, identified as Rufus Mbuthia, reportedly left behind a chilling suicide note in which he blamed
Mediamax CEO Ken Ngaruiya for his woes.
In the note, Mbuthia accused Ngaruiya of frustrating him and
pushing him into depression, claiming that the work environment had become
unbearable.
He was rushed to Avenue
Hospital in Nairobi, where he is currently admitted in critical
condition.
Medical sources say doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize him.
Insiders reveal that Mediamax staff have gone for months without pay, with the situation driving some into depression and financial despair.
The company recently retrenched over 90% of its workforce, citing dwindling revenues and digital disruption, leaving the few remaining employees struggling to cope.
