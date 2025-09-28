Mumias East MP, PETER SALAYSA, shows the progress of his palatial village mansion under construction (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has unveiled the progress of his multi-million shilling palatial mansion currently under construction in his rural home.

The youthful MP, who has never shied away from flaunting his lifestyle on social media, shared photos of the sprawling project on his X account, proudly noting the personal sacrifices he has made to put up the state-of-the-art house.

“I have never gone outside Africa tangu niingie bunge, but siku nitamaliza hii nyumba I will go. Na sijai nunua expensive alcohol apart from Black Label which is about 7k, na sijai peleka dem vacation. Hii life lazima ujinyime ndio upate kile kitu unataka,” he tweeted.

The massive mansion has since sparked heated debate among Kenyans online.

While some applauded the legislator for investing back home, others questioned how he could afford such a lavish property within a relatively short period in office.

Salasya, known for his flamboyant personality and love for publicity, has in the past brushed off critics who accuse him of extravagance, insisting that he is simply enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

See photos.

