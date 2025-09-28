Divorce is an opportunity not a death sentence - Lawyer offers relationship advice after concluding divorce case







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - After wrapping up a divorce case, a South African lawyer took to Facebook to state that divorce isn’t the end but it’s a fresh beginning.

“Mission accomplished! Decree of divorce granted. Clients are happy and satisfied,” he wrote, adding that divorce is a chance to walk away from pain, abuse and emotional turmoil.

His post resonated with many, especially those navigating the emotional weight of separation.

“It’s not a death sentence,” he emphasized. “It’s an opportunity to walk away from hurt, humiliation, depression and disrespect.”

The lawyer also shared heartfelt wishes for his clients, hoping they find love again, even if they’re hesitant to remarry.

“May love locate them,” he wrote.

In a society where divorce is often stigmatized, his words offer a refreshing perspective.





The Kenyan DAILY POST