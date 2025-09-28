Bold LADY confronts relatives at her mother's burial for neglecting her during illness and pretending to care after her death - “You can do better” (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A powerful moment at a Kenyan burial has gone viral after a lady bravely called out relatives for showing up with support only after her mother’s death, despite being absent during her years of illness.

In an emotional speech, she shared how she fought tirelessly to keep her mother alive, ensuring she never missed a single treatment over five years.

“You have no idea the extent of her suffering. We’ve been alone - you were not there,” she said, her voice firm yet composed.

She ended with a poignant reminder: “I’m not holding anything against anyone, but you can do better.”

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising her honesty and courage to speak uncomfortable truths.

Her words have ignited conversations about family responsibility, emotional support, and the importance of showing up when it truly matters - not just when it’s too late.

Watch the video.

A Kenyan woman exposed her relatives during a burial, accusing them of neglecting their kin while she was alive but pretending to help after her death. pic.twitter.com/5nltETudMC — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST