Highway bust!! Suspect caught with narcotics worth Ksh 360,000 stuffed in his clothing along Busia-Kisumu Highway (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Police officers manning the Suo roadblock along the Busia–Kisumu Highway have arrested a suspect found transporting suspected narcotic drugs on a motorcycle.

During the search, officers discovered 12 kilograms of cannabis (bhang) concealed in his clothing.

The narcotics are estimated to have a street value of Ksh 360,000.

Two other individuals who were accompanying the suspect managed to escape and are currently being pursued.

The arrested suspect is being held in custody pending arraignment in court, while the seized drugs have been secured as exhibits.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) commended the officers for their vigilance and reaffirmed that the fight against drug trafficking remains a top security priority across the country.

