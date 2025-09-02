Marking Territory!! Nairobi LADY parades her cheating husband and warns his side chicks in viral video! The man’s reaction was priceless! (WATCH)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - A fiery Nairobi woman has sparked an online storm after boldly parading her husband on social media and warning alleged side chicks to back off.
In the viral video, she films her man seated awkwardly on
the couch, declaring in no uncertain terms that he is married with three
children.
“Huyu ako na bibi, na bibi ndio huyu mimi. Huyu ni Baba
Angel na ako na watoto watatu. Wachana na bwana ya wenyewe,” she states
firmly, before zooming in on his face.
Her husband, visibly uncomfortable, attempts to wave off the
recording, but she presses on, mockingly reminding viewers: “Unona hii
kichwa? Ni ya mtu ameoa.”
The video has divided netizens. Some praised the woman for
“marking her territory” and fearlessly confronting infidelity.
Others, however, criticized her for humiliating her husband
publicly, sparking a wider conversation about how couples should handle
cheating scandals in the age of social media.
Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu pic.twitter.com/N8Gu5BJzXC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025
