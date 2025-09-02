Marking Territory!! Nairobi LADY parades her cheating husband and warns his side chicks in viral video! The man’s reaction was priceless! (WATCH)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - A fiery Nairobi woman has sparked an online storm after boldly parading her husband on social media and warning alleged side chicks to back off.

In the viral video, she films her man seated awkwardly on the couch, declaring in no uncertain terms that he is married with three children.

“Huyu ako na bibi, na bibi ndio huyu mimi. Huyu ni Baba Angel na ako na watoto watatu. Wachana na bwana ya wenyewe,” she states firmly, before zooming in on his face.

Her husband, visibly uncomfortable, attempts to wave off the recording, but she presses on, mockingly reminding viewers: “Unona hii kichwa? Ni ya mtu ameoa.”

The video has divided netizens. Some praised the woman for “marking her territory” and fearlessly confronting infidelity.

Others, however, criticized her for humiliating her husband publicly, sparking a wider conversation about how couples should handle cheating scandals in the age of social media.

Watch the video

Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu pic.twitter.com/N8Gu5BJzXC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025

