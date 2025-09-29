MC GOGO opens up about battling depression after being linked to an affair with Governor SAKAJA







Monday, September 29, 2025 - Kenyan hype master, MC Gogo, has spoken out about the emotional toll that online rumors have taken on his mental health, specifically, allegations linking him to an affair with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a candid interview with a local media outlet, the entertainer revealed that the controversy plunged him into depression, forcing him to take a break from social media to heal.

“One thing I noticed through all this… nimekua depressed,” he shared, describing how the relentless speculation made it difficult to focus on his career.

The rumors, sparked by controversial blogger Maverick Aoko, quickly spread on social media.

Addressing the claims he laughed off the suggestion

“Hatujuani, tunapatana wapi? Sijawahi muona, hata akicampaign sijamuona,.”

He emphasized that he has never met the Governor and dismissed the gossip as part of the price of fame.

Despite the dark period, MC Gogo says he’s emerged stronger, urging others to prioritize their mental health.

“Depression is real,” he said.

“It’s okay to step back and protect your peace.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST