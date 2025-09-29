A thief drills a hole through the wall in a daring Diamond Plaza heist - Shop owner loses iPhones Worth Ksh 3.8M and Ksh 5.8M in cash (Watch CCTV footage)







Monday, September 29, 2025 - A shop owner at Diamond Plaza in Parklands, Nairobi, is appealing for help in identifying a suspect captured on CCTV during a daring break-in that has left him counting massive losses.

According to the victim, the thief executed what has been described as a carefully planned heist by drilling a hole through the wall from behind the shop, gaining access without attracting attention.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole 32 units of the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphones, valued at approximately Ksh 3.8 million, before breaking into the shop’s safe and making away with Ksh 5.8 million in cash.

“Hello Cyprian. Kindly help in identifying the thug who broke into my shop by drilling a hole through the wall from behind and stole 32 units of iPhone 16 Pro Max valued at Ksh 3.8 million, among other valuables and broke into the safe, stealing Ksh 5.8 million in cash. This happened at Diamond Plaza shop in Parklands. The police are following up on the matter, but we would appreciate any help in identifying the thief caught on camera,” the shop owner appealed.

CCTV footage from the night of the break-in has since surfaced, and police investigations are ongoing.

The incident has shocked traders at the busy Diamond Plaza, with many raising concerns about rising insecurity and the sophistication of criminals targeting high-value electronics.

