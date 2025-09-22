MARY BIKETI’s car repossessed after being dumped by CS OPARANYA - Insiders spill the beans







Monday, September 22, 202 5- Fresh details have emerged about the troubled relationship between former Kakamega Governor and current Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya, and his once-close companion, Mary Biketi.

According to insiders, Biketi, who had been enjoying a lavish lifestyle funded by the seasoned politician, has now hit hard times following their bitter fallout.

Word has it that her luxury car, said to have been gifted by Oparanya during their rosy days, was repossessed after their break up.

Sources further allege that the CS called it quits after discovering that Biketi was involved with other men.

A former neighbour of Biketi in the leafy suburbs told blogger Edgar Obare that she relocated after Oparanya allegedly stopped paying her house rent.

The embattled beauty queen, once known for flaunting her glamorous lifestyle on Instagram, has since gone quiet on social media, sparking even more speculation about her sudden fall from grace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST