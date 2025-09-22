Scandal rocks Nairobi Deputy Governor NJOROGE MUCHIRI’s office after explosive Zanzibar trip drama - Two female staffers fighting over him







Monday, September 22, 2025 - A routine county delegation to Zanzibar has spiraled into a full-blown scandal involving Nairobi Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, exposing allegations of misconduct, favoritism and a collapse of professional discipline at City Hall.

At the center of the storm are two women Kellen Muna, recently elevated from a Junior Protocol Officer to Muchiri’s Personal Assistant, and Peris Macharia, the long-serving Office Secretary.

Sources allege that the pair are embroiled in a bitter rivalry for the DG’s attention, creating what insiders now describe as a “toxic love triangle” inside City Hall.

“What used to be a professional office is now a soap opera,” a senior County officer confided.

“The focus is no longer service delivery, but who sits closest to the DG.”

Drama unfolded in Zanzibar when Muna (pictured below), despite being left off the official delegation list, reportedly traveled at her own expense.





Her presence allegedly triggered tension with Macharia, who was part of the formal team.

Witnesses say the atmosphere turned tense and embarrassing, with silent wars, cold stares, and open hostility overshadowing the official mission.

Muchiri’s controversial decision to sideline his long-serving aide, Solomon Kuria, in favor of Muna has only fueled resentment within his office.

“Her promotion had nothing to do with merit,” an insider claimed. “It was clearly about personal ties, not performance.”





Allegations of deeper misconduct are also emerging.

Former staff members accuse Muchiri of harassment, favoritism and unprofessional conduct.

A dismissed Protocol Officer, popularly known as Too, claimed that the DG often turned up at work intoxicated, hurled verbal abuse at juniors, and made suggestive remarks to female staff members.

As the scandal gains momentum, City Hall insiders warn that Nairobi’s second-in-command is now facing a serious crisis of credibility that could destabilize the county’s leadership.

