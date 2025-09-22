He gave me Ksh 100, 000 the next day! Dr. NYARSAKWA, the lady allegedly having affair with KMPDU Deputy Sec Gen DENNIS MISKELLAH brags!







Monday, September 22, 2025 - Deputy Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Dr. Dennis Miskellah, is trending for all the wrong reasons after a popular lady on X seemingly exposed their alleged affair.

The woman, identified as Dr. Nyarsakwa, posted a photo posing beside a sleek Range Rover with the cheeky caption “small girl, big machine.”

Though the location was undisclosed, online sleuths quickly matched the backdrop to a separate photo of Dr. Miskellah taken at the same spot.

It didn’t take long for netizens to conclude the luxury ride belonged to him - and that the intern was likely on a private rendezvous.

The post ignited a wave of reactions, especially after users unearthed an old tweet where Nyarsakwa boasted that her man once gave her Ksh100,000 the day after they met.

She was responding to a thread criticizing men who lavish women with money early in relationships, only to later label them gold-diggers.

Her reply? A bold clapback: “Date according to your Mpesa balance.”

