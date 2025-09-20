“80% of Men Don’t Marry Women They Like” - Man’s viral claim sparks heated debate online (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - A bold statement by a man online has stirred intense debate after he claimed that most men don’t marry the women they truly like.

“80% of men do not marry women they like. They marry women who can hold them down,” he wrote.

He explained that while a man may be attracted to a certain woman, when it comes to marriage, he often chooses someone with qualities he believes will provide emotional or domestic stability.

According to him, this mismatch is a major reason behind rising divorce rates.

He argued that when the traits that convinced a man to settle down begin to fade, it becomes easier for him to walk away, especially if he never truly liked the woman to begin with.

Had he married someone he genuinely loved, he claimed, divorce wouldn’t be such an easy option.

The post has sparked mixed reactions, with many questioning the idea of marrying for practicality over genuine connection.

-Man says pic.twitter.com/nPqyXFSQ8t — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) September 20, 2025

