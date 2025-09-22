Joyrider??? Uproar as GEORGE RUTO accompanies his dad to New York for UNGA (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 22, 2025 - Social media has been set ablaze after photos emerged showing President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, accompanying his father to New York for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Kenyans online questioned George’s official capacity on the trip, with many branding him a “joyrider” and accusing the First Family of misusing taxpayer money.

Others, however, defended the President, arguing that there was nothing unusual about a Head of State traveling with close family members.

As the debate rages on, State House is yet to issue an official statement on George Ruto’s presence in the high-powered delegation.