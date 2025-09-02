Troubled life of Househelps of Kawangware actor, ONYI, as depression and addiction take a toll on him - He is seen loitering in cheap liquor dens in Katani





Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Former Househelps of Kawangware actor, Onyi, is reportedly facing hard times, with his condition said to be worsening each day.

Onyi, who once enjoyed fame and stability while working with Citizen TV, has struggled to find meaningful work since his exit from the show.

According to those close to him, he currently roams the streets of Katani, often seen drinking cheap liquor provided by friends and strangers.

The actor is said to have sunk into depression in 2022 after abruptly losing his job.

With three baby mamas unwilling to offer support and no savings to fall back on, his life has spiraled downward.

A video that surfaced last month showed Onyi talking incoherently, with saliva dripping from the sides of his mouth, a clear indication of his deteriorating state.

Despite having been admitted to a rehabilitation center at one point, his condition has not improved.

Onyi’s story highlights the plight of many artists who fall into despair after sudden career setbacks, underscoring the need for better support systems for entertainers in Kenya.



