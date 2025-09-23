Prophet who predicted Kenya’s 2022 presidential results reveals the only candidate who can dethrone RUTO in 2027 and warns GACHAGUA







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - Popular Nigerian Prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, famed for accurately forecasting President William Ruto’s 2022 election victory, has issued a bold warning to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 polls.

In a statement released by his media aide, Ayodele urged Gachagua to abandon his presidential ambitions and instead support a candidate backed by Kenya’s Gen Z voters.

According to Ayodele, only Gen Z has the power to unseat Ruto.

“Ruto will use all his power to return to his seat, even if he has to rig. It is only the Gen Zs that can get him out by bringing out a candidate,” he declared.

He advised Gachagua to redirect his resources and influence toward whoever Gen Z rallies behind, warning that contesting independently would be futile.

“Gachagua should not contest; let him support whoever the Gen Zs want to support for the country to move forward,” Ayodele added.

The prophecy comes shortly after Gachagua announced his intention to run for President in 2027.

Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, previously predicted Ruto’s first-round win in 2022, citing divine guidance.

His latest message has stirred political debate, especially as opposition circles weigh potential alliances involving Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i.

The Kenyan DAILY POST