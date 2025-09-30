Drama as man rams through his own gate and damages his car after wife denies him entry (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - Neighbours were treated to unexpected drama after a man rammed through his own gate with his vehicle following a domestic dispute with his wife.

According to witnesses, the man arrived home early morning, only for his wife to deny him entry.

After what appeared to be a heated exchange, the visibly frustrated man chose to force his way in by accelerating through the gate, badly damaging both the gate and his car in the process.

A video of the bizarre incident has since gone viral on social media, with netizens divided over who was in the wrong.

Some sympathized with the man, arguing that being locked out of his own home was disrespectful, while others condemned his reckless act, warning that he could have seriously hurt himself or others in the compound.

“This is toxic on both sides. The wife shouldn’t have locked him out, but he also shouldn’t have risked his life and property like that,” one commenter wrote.

Watch the video.

Man rams through his own gate and damages his car after wife denies him entry pic.twitter.com/AXLQbDkv8U — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 30, 2025

