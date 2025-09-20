Kisumu man builds his own prosthetic legs (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - After losing both legs in a tragic house fire in Kisumu County several years ago, Collins was left without access to rehabilitation, prosthetic services, or any form of medical support.

But instead of giving up, he turned to his own ingenuity.

Using pieces of wood and plastic from an old jerrycan, Collins built his own prosthetic legs.

What began as a desperate attempt to move again soon became a symbol of his resilience, restoring not only his ability to walk but also his sense of dignity and independence.

See photos.

