Reactions as Kirinyaga Woman Rep, NJERI MAINA, fires male staffer over alleged theft of sanitary pads meant for needy school girls







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Njeri Maina, has sparked heated reactions after sacking one of her male staff members, accusing him of stealing sanitary pads meant for needy schoolgirls.

The staffer, Muriithi Cymunje HSC, who recently got married and is a new father, was dismissed over allegations of taking three packets of Kotex pads worth KSh 75 each, claims that many say lack evidence.

Critics argue the dismissal is both humiliating and suspicious, with some wondering what a grown man would do with sanitary pads.

Others accuse the youthful legislator of ruling with an iron fist and abandoning the values of servant leadership.

The incident has reignited debate on whether young leaders elected in 2022 have lived up to their promises, or become an even bigger disappointment than their predecessors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST