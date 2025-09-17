Jubilee SG KIONI goes after GACHAGUA amid infighting within Opposition - “We’re Ideological, Not Hungry”

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has launched a scathing attack against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of misleading the public and undermining principled opposition politics.
Speaking on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025,
Kioni defended Jubilee’s position in opposition, insisting that it is rooted in
ideology, not opportunism.
“People should stop double-guessing us. We are in opposition
because we are ideological, not hungry,” Kioni said, dismissing claims that
Jubilee is aligned with the Government.
He criticized Gachagua’s presence in opposition, arguing that
it was forced by impeachment, unlike Jubilee leaders who joined voluntarily.
Kioni also recalled being mocked by Gachagua in the past,
saying, “He called me a madman.”
“Now I see him saying the things I used to say, only
louder.”
Kioni further rejected allegations of working with the
National Intelligence Service (NIS) or President Ruto, calling such claims
baseless.
“You see, when Gachagua was in the US, he
was saying, ‘I’m working with NIS; I’m working with Ruto.”
“The other day,
Ndegwa Njiru was saying Matiangi is in NIS. They don’t understand him,” Kioni
added.
He emphasized that Jubilee’s stance has always been
consistent and principled.
Meanwhile, Gachagua has accused President Ruto of attempting
to fracture the opposition, deepening tensions within the political bloc.
Kioni urged fellow opposition leaders to seek clarity and
stop casting doubt on Jubilee’s commitment.
“The opposition should ask us why we were wearing sufurias,”
he quipped, underscoring the need for unity and ideological focus.
The remarks highlight growing rifts within Kenya’s
opposition, as parties jostle for influence ahead of the 2027 elections.
