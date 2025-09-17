Jubilee SG KIONI goes after GACHAGUA amid infighting within Opposition - “We’re Ideological, Not Hungry”







Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has launched a scathing attack against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of misleading the public and undermining principled opposition politics.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, Kioni defended Jubilee’s position in opposition, insisting that it is rooted in ideology, not opportunism.

“People should stop double-guessing us. We are in opposition because we are ideological, not hungry,” Kioni said, dismissing claims that Jubilee is aligned with the Government.

He criticized Gachagua’s presence in opposition, arguing that it was forced by impeachment, unlike Jubilee leaders who joined voluntarily.

Kioni also recalled being mocked by Gachagua in the past, saying, “He called me a madman.”

“Now I see him saying the things I used to say, only louder.”

Kioni further rejected allegations of working with the National Intelligence Service (NIS) or President Ruto, calling such claims baseless.

“You see, when Gachagua was in the US, he was saying, ‘I’m working with NIS; I’m working with Ruto.”

“The other day, Ndegwa Njiru was saying Matiangi is in NIS. They don’t understand him,” Kioni added.

He emphasized that Jubilee’s stance has always been consistent and principled.

Meanwhile, Gachagua has accused President Ruto of attempting to fracture the opposition, deepening tensions within the political bloc.

Kioni urged fellow opposition leaders to seek clarity and stop casting doubt on Jubilee’s commitment.

“The opposition should ask us why we were wearing sufurias,” he quipped, underscoring the need for unity and ideological focus.

The remarks highlight growing rifts within Kenya’s opposition, as parties jostle for influence ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST