Arrogant Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI, humiliates Catholic Priest at his aunt’s burial over political speeches







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, clashed with a Catholic priest during the burial of his aunt, Pauline Chelimo Kipkore, after the cleric attempted to block politicians from addressing mourners.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, in Uasin Gishu County.

Sudi took to the podium, urging the priest to respect the mourners and allow tributes to proceed.

“I ask the Church respectfully, we are not here to celebrate. I have suffered with this aunt, and we want to honour her,” Sudi said.

He further directed the priest to step aside if he was unwilling to continue, suggesting that other clergy present could proceed with the ceremony.

“If you don’t have time, we have other priests here who can continue,” he added.

The confrontation comes just ten months after the Catholic Church issued a directive discouraging politicians from using church platforms for political messaging.

In a statement dated November 18th, 2024, Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Archdiocese of Nairobi emphasized that the pulpit should remain a sacred space, free from political influence.

“Politicians are urged to refrain from turning the pulpit into a stage for political rhetoric,” the Archbishop stated, adding that churches must serve as neutral grounds for spiritual growth and community guidance.

In response to previous criticism, Sudi recently announced he will no longer participate in church fundraisers, opting instead for empowerment forums focused on community development.

