Arrogant Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI, humiliates Catholic Priest at his aunt’s burial over political speeches

Saturday, September
20, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, clashed with a
Catholic priest during the burial of his aunt, Pauline Chelimo Kipkore, after
the cleric attempted to block politicians from addressing mourners.
The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20th,
2025, in Uasin Gishu County.
Sudi took to the podium, urging the priest to respect the
mourners and allow tributes to proceed.
“I ask the Church respectfully, we are not here to
celebrate. I have suffered with this aunt, and we want to honour her,” Sudi
said.
He further directed the priest to step aside if he was
unwilling to continue, suggesting that other clergy present could proceed with
the ceremony.
“If you don’t have time, we have other priests here who can
continue,” he added.
The confrontation comes just ten months after the Catholic Church issued a directive discouraging politicians from using church platforms for political messaging.
In a statement dated November 18th, 2024, Archbishop Philip Anyolo of the Archdiocese of Nairobi emphasized that the pulpit should remain a sacred space, free from political influence.
“Politicians are urged to refrain from turning the pulpit
into a stage for political rhetoric,” the Archbishop stated, adding that
churches must serve as neutral grounds for spiritual growth and community
guidance.
In response to previous criticism, Sudi recently announced
he will no longer participate in church fundraisers, opting instead for
empowerment forums focused on community development.
