Man flies plus-size LADY to Greece and proposes in style - The internet can’t keep calm (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 22, 2025 - Social media has erupted with excitement after a man flew his plus-size girlfriend to Greece and proposed to her in spectacular fashion.
The elated lady took to her timeline to share stunning
photos of the romantic moment, captioning them: “Left home a girlfriend and returned a fiancée.”
While many netizens showered the couple with congratulatory
messages, others shamelessly focused on the lady’s physical attributes instead
of celebrating the beautiful love story.
This sparked a heated debate online, with supporters calling
out body-shaming and praising the man for boldly proving that love knows no
size or shape.
See photos.
