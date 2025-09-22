Man flies plus-size LADY to Greece and proposes in style - The internet can’t keep calm (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 22, 2025 - Social media has erupted with excitement after a man flew his plus-size girlfriend to Greece and proposed to her in spectacular fashion.

The elated lady took to her timeline to share stunning photos of the romantic moment, captioning them: “Left home a girlfriend and returned a fiancée.”

While many netizens showered the couple with congratulatory messages, others shamelessly focused on the lady’s physical attributes instead of celebrating the beautiful love story.

This sparked a heated debate online, with supporters calling out body-shaming and praising the man for boldly proving that love knows no size or shape.

