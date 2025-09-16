Man’s world crumbles after DNA test reveals he is not the biological father of a son he raised for 13 years (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - A man has poured his heart out on social media after learning that the boy he has raised loved, and sacrificed for over a 13 year period is not his biological son.

In a deeply emotional post, he revealed that a DNA test recently confirmed he has 0% biological compatibility with the child he believed was his own flesh and blood.

The heartbreaking discovery has left him devastated, describing the pain as “the type of hurt that changes a man forever.”

For more than a decade, he says he worked tirelessly to provide for the boy, building a strong bond and enduring countless struggles with the child’s mother.

Despite false accusations, infidelity, verbal abuse, and even spending a week behind bars, he stood firm, believing he was doing it all for his son.

But the DNA results crushed that belief, leaving him feeling betrayed and broken.

“Imagine thinking you’re a father for over a decade, just to wake up one day and find out you never were. That pain hit different,” he wrote.

He also accused the child’s mother of knowingly keeping the truth from him, even going as far as cutting off his access to the boy last year.

“It’s one thing to hurt me… but to take 13 years of my life, my love, my bond, and throw it away like it was nothing? That’s betrayal I wouldn’t wish on nobody,” he added.

