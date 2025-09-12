GACHAGUA reveals how RUTO is plotting to divide Mt Kenya voting bloc ahead of 2027 elections







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, now leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of orchestrating a plan to sponsor a presidential candidate from Murang’a in a bid to fracture the Mt Kenya voting bloc.

Speaking after meeting Murang’a MCAs, Gachagua alleged that State House has abandoned meaningful governance and is instead focused on political manipulation.

“Nothing constructive is happening at State House.”

“President Ruto is on a mission to divide Mt Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

Gachagua claimed Ruto is misleading Murang’a residents with promises of leadership, describing the move as a calculated attempt to derail regional unity.

“He has prepared a small blue wheelbarrow to cheat Murang’a into fronting a candidate he’s sponsoring,” Gachagua stated.

He dismissed recent meetings between Ruto and Murang’a leaders as political theatre, arguing that they were not development-focused but aimed at weakening a historically influential voting bloc.

“These are not development discussions - they’re schemes to split votes,” he added.

Despite the allegations, Gachagua expressed confidence in the region’s unity.

“The people of Murang’a are wise. They can see through political lies. Nobody can deceive them anymore.”

In the 2022 General Elections, Mt Kenya residents overwhelmingly backed President Ruto, delivering a decisive vote that helped secure his victory.

Analysts note that losing this critical support base in 2027 could significantly complicate his re-election bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST