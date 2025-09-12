No escape as police nab 4 suspects ferrying vandalized KPLC cables in a lorry along a busy road during a routine checkup (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 12, 2025 - Police officers on patrol along the Kamutei–Ndithini–Munguni Road in Ikutha Sub-County, Kitui, intercepted a Mitsubishi Canter lorry suspected to be ferrying stolen property.

Upon conducting a search, the officers discovered the vehicle was loaded with 26 Kenya Power cables and 40 clamps, alongside two hacksaws believed to have been used in the crime.

Four suspects were arrested on the spot and escorted to Ikutha Police Station, where they are being held in custody pending arraignment in court.

The lorry was impounded, and the recovered items secured as exhibits.

The National Police Service (NPS) has since reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and warned that individuals engaging in economic sabotage will face the full force of the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST