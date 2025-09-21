GACHAGUA fires back at RUTO over his ‘no brains’ remark and accuses the President of disrespecting Ukambani







Sunday, September 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at President William Ruto over his controversial remarks suggesting opposition leaders “have no brains.”

Speaking during the launch of the Mombasa Commuter Rail Service on September 17th, Ruto urged Kenyans to ignore opposition voices, accusing them of lacking ideas, policies and intelligence.

“I want to ask Kenyans to ignore the naysayers and negativity… they have no plan, no policy, no agenda, not even any brains,” Ruto said.

In a fiery response on September 20th in Machakos County, Gachagua said the opposition lacks the kind of brains Ruto values.

“It’s true, the kind of brains he’s looking for, we don’t have.”

“The brains for stealing and looting everything in Kenya, we don’t have,” he said.

Gachagua also condemned what he described as Ruto’s attempt to brand opposition leaders as fools for refusing to support alleged state violence against Gen Z protesters.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader further accused Ruto of disrespecting the Ukambani community following the dismissal of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) Managing Director, John Mativo.

Gachagua criticized Ruto’s swift visit to Machakos after the sacking, calling it a show of contempt.

“It is very disrespectful to sack a competent leader from Ukambani and replace him with his tribesmen,” Gachagua said.

Mativo was replaced by Kipkemoi Kibias on September 19th.

