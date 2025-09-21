Government issues update on Kenyans held as prisoners of war in Ukraine after being lured into joining the Russian military





Sunday, September 21, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has confirmed it is actively pursuing the release of several nationals reportedly held as prisoners of war in Ukraine after being lured into joining the Russian military.

Among those detained is 36-year-old Evans Kibet, who claims he was tricked into signing a military contract during a sports-related trip to Saint Petersburg earlier this year.

Kibet, who traveled with three other Kenyans on a fully funded tour organized by a sports agent, says he unknowingly signed documents written in Russian, later revealed to be enlistment papers.

After a week of basic training, he was issued a rifle and placed in a unit of foreign recruits.

He escaped en route to his first combat assignment and surrendered to Ukrainian forces after wandering through forests for two days.

“They received me warmly,” Kibet said, adding that he fears returning to Russia could cost him his life.

He has pleaded with Ukrainian authorities not to include him in any future prisoner exchange.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei assured the public that the Government is working diligently to resolve the matter.

“We are keenly following information on three or four Kenyans allegedly trafficked to Russia and currently held as POWs by Ukraine,” he said via X, adding that Kenya’s Mission in Moscow is actively engaged.