FRED MOKAYA succumbs to his injuries, days after torching his wife ESTHER GATI and staging it as a gas explosion - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - A marriage that once appeared flawless on social media has ended in unspeakable tragedy after Fred Mokaya succumbed to injuries sustained in a chilling domestic attack at Daraja Mbili, Kisii County.

Mokaya allegedly set his wife, Esther Gati, ablaze before attempting to disguise the crime as a gas explosion.

In a viral video from the fateful day, Mokaya was seen sprinting out of the house, his upper body badly burnt.

However, detectives later confirmed that the gas cylinder in the house was intact, ruling out an explosion.

Esther, a successful boutique owner in Daraja Mbili, tragically died in the arson attack.

Behind their glamorous photos online, it is now emerging that the couple’s marriage was troubled and marred by constant wrangles.

Following Mokaya’s death while undergoing treatment, one of the couple’s employees mourned them on social media with a haunting tribute:“Sometimes I ask myself what is love. What do people look in love? Where do we fail as lovers? Where does the love disappear to when the darkness is deep? Rest in power bosses.”

The heartbreaking story has sparked debate about the dangers of toxic relationships masked by picture-perfect online lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST