EXPOSED!! Racism, exploitation and a toxic work environment at Kentons Pharmaceuticals in Kisumu







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Behind the polished counters of Kentons Pharmaceuticals in Kisumu lies a grim reality - one of racism, intimidation, and ruthless exploitation of Kenyan workers.

An anonymous employee’s emotional cry for help reveals a workplace where dignity is crushed and fear reigns.

Kenyan staff are treated as disposable tools, silenced when they speak up, and threatened with dismissal for demanding fairness.

The management openly disregards labour laws, forcing employees to sign unclear contracts and unlawfully terminating them without recourse.

Racism is blatant. Favoritism thrives, and Kenyan employees are made to feel inferior in their own country.

The toxic environment drains morale, with many waking up each day dreading the abuse they’ll endure, knowing their hard work will never be recognized.

Below is a cry for help from one of the employees.

I am writing this with a heavy heart, full of pain and hopelessness. Working at Kentons Pharmaceuticals here in Kisumu has been nothing short of a nightmare. I feel it is even worse when you live through it daily.

We are treated like we don’t matter, like we are disposable. Management does not care about us at all, intimidation, exploitation, discrimination, and mistreatment are our daily bread. If you dare raise your voice, you are either silenced or threatened with dismissal. Many of us live in fear every day, just praying to keep our jobs so we can provide for our families, even though the environment is so toxic that it slowly kills our spirit.

There is no respect for Kenyan workers. The favoritism, the racism, the disregard for labour laws is open and cruel. People are forced to sign contracts without explanation, dismissed unlawfully, and yet no one listens to us. Bribes are used to cover cases, leaving us helpless and broken.

I am so frustrated, hurt, and exhausted. Every morning I wake up dreading to report to work, knowing that no matter how hard I work, I will still be treated as if I am nothing. I feel voiceless, but I refuse to stay silent anymore.

Please use your platform to continue exposing this cruelty. Maybe, just maybe, someone will finally hear our cries.

Hide my identity, I fear retaliation, but I cannot keep this pain inside anymore.

Sincerely,

A Broken Employee