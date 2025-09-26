AKOTHEE defends AZZIAD after her lavish Kileleshwa apartment is listed for auction over Ksh 25M loan default







Friday, September 26, 2025 - Controversial musician and entrepreneur, Akothee, has come out strongly in support of TikTok sensation, Azziad Nasenya, following reports that her Ksh 25 million Kileleshwa apartment is set to be auctioned after a mortgage default.

In a passionate social media post, Akothee praised Azziad’s ambition and slammed critics for mocking her financial struggles.

“Let’s stop bullying Azziad, pick a struggle! I respect and love this girl even more for dreaming bigger,” Akothee wrote, applauding the 25-year-old for daring to take a loan and invest in property.

She argued that Azziad’s situation reflects the reality many Kenyans face, living on borrowed money to build a future.

“At just 25 years old, Azziad can acquire a loan and buy herself a house. That’s commendable!”

Akothee didn’t mince words, calling out critics who she claimed couldn’t even qualify for motorbike loans.

“Some of the men criticizing her don’t even qualify for a motorbike loan and are still living in rental houses they can barely afford.”

She also shared her own struggles at 25, including failed relationships, single motherhood and financial instability, urging the public to celebrate courage over condemnation.

The news of Azziad’s apartment being listed for auction has sparked mixed reactions online, with some mocking her and others rallying behind her.

