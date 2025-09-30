Reactions as married Kenyan woman celebrates son born out of infidelity - Accused of oversharing online (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 30, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has set social media ablaze after publicly celebrating her son, whom she openly admitted was conceived through an extra-marital affair.

In the post, the woman praised her child, expressing gratitude for the joy and light he has brought into her life.

However, what drew widespread attention was her revelation that the boy was born as a result of infidelity during her marriage.

While some netizens applauded her honesty and maternal pride, a majority criticized her for “sharing too much information” online.

Many argued that such intimate family matters should be kept private, warning that her son might one day be stigmatized if he grows up knowing the circumstances of his birth through the internet.

“This is too much information for social media. Protect your child and your family,” one Facebook user commented.

Others, however, defended the woman’s right to speak her truth, noting that every child deserves to be celebrated regardless of the circumstances of their birth.

Check out her post.

