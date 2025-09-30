Reactions as married Kenyan woman celebrates son born out of infidelity - Accused of oversharing online (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September
30, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has set social media ablaze after publicly
celebrating her son, whom she openly admitted was conceived through an
extra-marital affair.
In the post, the woman praised her child, expressing
gratitude for the joy and light he has brought into her life.
However, what drew widespread attention was her revelation
that the boy was born as a result of infidelity during her marriage.
While some netizens applauded her honesty and maternal
pride, a majority criticized her for “sharing too much information” online.
Many argued that such intimate family matters should be kept
private, warning that her son might one day be stigmatized if he grows up
knowing the circumstances of his birth through the internet.
“This is too much information for social media. Protect your
child and your family,” one Facebook user commented.
Others, however, defended the woman’s right to speak her
truth, noting that every child deserves to be celebrated regardless of the
circumstances of their birth.
Check out her post.
