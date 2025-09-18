EXPLOSIVE! SUE GACAMBI spills the beans - How PAULINE NJOROGE snatched NJOKI WAIRUMBI’s husband, CHARLES, got pregnant but later miscarried (VIDEO)







Friday, September 19, 202 5- Political strategist and blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has been dragged into a messy scandal after social media personality, Sue Gacambi, went public with damning allegations about her love life.

In a no-holds-barred exposé, Sue claimed that Pauline snatched Charles Wairumbi, the husband of Njoki Wairumbi, and even got pregnant for him before allegedly suffering a miscarriage.





Charles and Njoki reportedly tied the knot in 2013 after a youthful love affair that blossomed into marriage.





However, their union is said to have hit the rocks after Pauline allegedly began a secret affair with Charles.

















Sue further revealed that Njoki only recently discovered the affair after intimate photos of Pauline and Charles went viral on social media.





The scandal deepened when it emerged that Charles had attended Pauline’s lavish 40th birthday party, leaving his wife behind without notice.









Sue claims that Charles’ deeply religious parents have rejected his affair with Pauline after their photos went viral on social media, insisting that they only recognize Njoki as his lawful wife.





The scandal has since set social media ablaze, leaving Pauline badly embarrassed.

Watch Sue Gacambi’s video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST