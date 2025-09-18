Drama as PAULINE NJOROGE is unmasked as a husband snatcher - Netizens expose her new LOVER’s wife and kids (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 19, 2025 - Renowned social media political strategist Pauline Njoroge has found herself at the center of a storm after netizens accused her of wrecking another woman’s marriage.

The drama unfolded online after curious Kenyans unearthed photos showing her new boyfriend’s wife and children, sparking a heated debate across social media platforms.

According to viral reports, Pauline is romantically involved with businessman Charles Wairumbi, a man said to be legally married.

Wairumbi reportedly tied the knot with his high school sweetheart in 2013, and the couple is blessed with three children.

Sources claim Wairumbi’s wife was blindsided by the affair and only discovered the relationship after photos of her husband and Pauline surfaced online a few days ago.

The revelations have allegedly taken a toll on her mental health, with insiders reporting that she is now battling depression following the betrayal.

Below are photos of Wairumbi and his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST