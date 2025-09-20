KALONZO MUSYOKA addresses claims of stepping down from 2027 presidential race - “I know my enemies are suffering”







Saturday, September 20, 2025 - Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has firmly denied reports suggesting he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race.

Speaking on Friday, September 19th, Kalonzo attributed the rumors to his political rivals, asserting his commitment to contest the Presidency.

“I know my enemies are suffering because they know I will definitely be on the ballot come 2027, God willing,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing speculation following political strategist Mutahi Ngunyi’s recent advice urging Kalonzo to work with President William Ruto to boost his chances for the 2032 presidency.

In a social media post dated September 10th, Ngunyi predicted Kalonzo would not be the opposition candidate, and if he were, he would lose - suggesting his best path to power lay in joining Ruto.

Despite the advice, Kalonzo has repeatedly ruled out working under Ruto’s administration.

During a rally in Kitui on July 18th, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi expressed optimism that Kalonzo will eventually align with Ruto and Raila Odinga to address national challenges through dialogue.

“I respect Kalonzo Musyoka; he is my friend. I am certain he will soon work with Raila and Ruto to push Kenya forward,” Wandayi said.

Kalonzo, however, rejected the overture and condemned the current administration.

“I will never join this rogue and criminal regime,” he declared, adding that he will not participate in any dialogue with a Government he accuses of harming citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST