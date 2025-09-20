KALONZO MUSYOKA addresses claims of stepping down from 2027 presidential race - “I know my enemies are suffering”

Saturday, September
20, 2025 - Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has firmly
denied reports suggesting he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential race.
Speaking on Friday, September 19th, Kalonzo
attributed the rumors to his political rivals, asserting his commitment to
contest the Presidency.
“I know my enemies are suffering because they know I will
definitely be on the ballot come 2027, God willing,” he said.
The remarks come amid growing speculation following
political strategist Mutahi Ngunyi’s recent advice urging Kalonzo to work with
President William Ruto to boost his chances for the 2032 presidency.
In a social media post dated September 10th,
Ngunyi predicted Kalonzo would not be the opposition candidate, and if he were,
he would lose - suggesting his best path to power lay in joining Ruto.
Despite the advice, Kalonzo has repeatedly ruled out working
under Ruto’s administration.
During a rally in Kitui on July 18th, Energy
Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi expressed optimism that Kalonzo will eventually
align with Ruto and Raila Odinga to address national challenges through
dialogue.
“I respect Kalonzo Musyoka; he is my friend. I am certain he
will soon work with Raila and Ruto to push Kenya forward,” Wandayi said.
Kalonzo, however, rejected the overture and condemned the
current administration.
“I will never join this rogue and criminal regime,” he
declared, adding that he will not participate in any dialogue with a Government
he accuses of harming citizens.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments