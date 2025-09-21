Drama as former Kiminini MP, CHRIS WAMALWA, draws a gun during an altercation with WETANGULA’s goons at a private lounge in Kitale (VIDEO)







Sunday, September 20, 2025 - Tense scenes unfolded at a private lounge in Kitale when goons reportedly allied to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula attempted to rough up a local politician known for openly criticizing their party leader.

Witnesses say the confrontation escalated quickly, with the group charging at the outspoken politician in what appeared to be a planned assault.

Former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, who was at the scene, intervened as the situation spiraled out of control.

In an effort to protect the embattled politician, Wamalwa drew his firearm, a move that startled the attackers and forced them to retreat.

The dramatic incident caused panic among patrons at the lounge, with some scampering for safety.

Calm was eventually restored, though the altercation left residents questioning the rising wave of political intolerance in Trans Nzoia County.

Authorities are yet to comment on the matter or confirm whether any arrests were made.

