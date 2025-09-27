Detectives burst cross-county livestock theft syndicate in Embu and Kirinyaga (PHOTOs)







Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Detectives have arrested three suspects believed to be behind a cross-county livestock theft syndicate operating in Embu and Kirinyaga counties.

The sting operation began in Embu, where officers intercepted a Toyota Sienta allegedly used to ferry stolen animals under the cover of darkness.

Two suspects, Alex Mwangi and Anthony Macharia, were arrested on the spot.

The operation later extended to Kerugoya town, where detectives nabbed Mercy Nyaguthi Njiru, identified as the receiver of stolen livestock.

A search of her premises led to the recovery of several animals, including a heifer suspected to have been stolen from Kianjoma, a Friesian cow believed to have been stolen from Karatina, ten goats, five kids, and one sheep.

The three suspects are currently in custody and undergoing processing, pending arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST