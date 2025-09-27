Detectives burst cross-county livestock theft syndicate in Embu and Kirinyaga (PHOTOs)

Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Detectives have arrested three suspects believed to be behind a cross-county livestock theft syndicate operating in Embu and Kirinyaga counties.
The sting operation began in Embu, where officers
intercepted a Toyota Sienta allegedly used to ferry stolen animals under the
cover of darkness.
Two suspects, Alex
Mwangi and Anthony Macharia, were
arrested on the spot.
The operation later extended to Kerugoya town, where
detectives nabbed Mercy
Nyaguthi Njiru,
identified as the receiver of stolen livestock.
A search of her premises led to the recovery of several
animals, including a heifer suspected to have been stolen from Kianjoma, a Friesian cow
believed to have been stolen from Karatina,
ten goats, five kids, and one sheep.
The three suspects are currently in custody and undergoing processing, pending arraignment in court.
